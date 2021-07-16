Watch now: Rivian delays delivery of electric truck to September

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive announced Friday that delivery of the company's long-awaited electric truck will be delayed to September because of mass disruptions in global supply chains.

It is the second time the electric vehicle company has pushed back shipments of the R1T, which was originally slated to hit the roads in June.

"The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated," founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Friday in an email to Rivian customers. "Everything from facility construction, to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic.

Scaringe added that building three new vehicles while setting up its Normal production facility is "a complex orchestra of coordinated and interlinked activities where small issues can translate into ramp delays."

Rivian is building out the former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in west Normal, purchased for $16 million from a liquidation firm in January 2017. It employs more than 2,100 at its Normal facility and 7,000 globally.

