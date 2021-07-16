 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rivian delays delivery of electric truck to September

RJ Scaringe

R.J. Scaringe

 BILL FLICK
Rivian Truck

The Rivian R1T electric pickup. 

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive announced Friday that delivery of the company's long-awaited electric truck will be delayed to September because of mass disruptions in global supply chains.

It is the second time the electric vehicle company has pushed back shipments of the R1T, which was originally slated to hit the roads in June.

"The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated," founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Friday in an email to Rivian customers. "Everything from facility construction, to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic.

Deliveries have been pushed back by a month, with the first orders arriving to consumers starting in July, said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for the company.

Scaringe added that building three new vehicles while setting up its Normal production facility is "a complex orchestra of coordinated and interlinked activities where small issues can translate into ramp delays."

Rivian is building out the former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in west Normal, purchased for $16 million from a liquidation firm in January 2017. It employs more than 2,100 at its Normal facility and 7,000 globally.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

