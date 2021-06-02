Watch now: Rivian delays delivery of special-edition electric truck

NORMAL — Those lucky enough to snag Rivian Automotive's special-edition fully electric truck
will have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on it.
Rivian
sold out of the first batch of its Launch Edition R1T pickup and R1S SUV within the first week of opening pre-order sales in November.
Orders quickly began racking up for the
highly-anticipated vehicles, with an initial delivery date for the Launch Edition R1T as early as June.
The Rivian R1T electric pickup.
PROVIDED BY RIVIAN
But deliveries have been pushed back by a month, with the first orders arriving to consumers starting in July, said Zach Dietmeier, a spokesman for the company.
Deliveries of the special edition, which was priced starting at $75,000, will be complete by spring 2022. The standard truck prices start at $67,500.
With a range of more than 300 miles, electric cars are beginning to gain in popularity.
David Proeber
Last week Crain's Chicago Business reported the setback is due to a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has caused widespread ripples in several sectors worldwide.
As for the the R1T and Special Edition R1S, coming in at $77,500, Dietmeier said, "preorder holders will hear from their assigned Rivian Guide by the end of November with expected delivery timing."
The R1S launch is slated to follow the R1T in the fall of 2022.
An aerial view of Rivian Automotive on April 22 shows the current layout of the plant in Normal. The company recently closed a deal on the purchase of 380 additional acres of farmland for future expansion.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Though delivery dates were pushed by a month,
many are excited to see the vehicles rolling off the production line at the facility in west Normal. The Irvine, California-based company has invested billions in the plant, which it purchased in 2017 for $16 million.
Rivian recently
purchased 380 acers of farmland west of its factory for $6.84 million for future expansion and logistics buildings.
The company currently employs 1,500 people at its Normal plant, and expects to hit 2,500 by the end of the year and close to 4,000 sometime in 2022, said Dietmeier.
"It's unbelievable the expansion that they've gone through and of course that's affected their timeline with getting their vehicle to market with COVID, new hires, and bringing battery technology production out of California to Illinois," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos.
Rivian engineers took a production model of their new electric SUV on a test drive in downtown Bloomington on Feb. 5. Driving down the interstate will get a little easier for Illinois motorists
using electric vehicles with new road signs pointing the way to EV charging stations.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Once the R1T and R1S hit the road, Normal residents may notice a pair of Town of Normal-owned vehicles out and about. Koos said the town pre-ordered one of each model to show support for the company and product built in the community.
He said, "We just felt that
given our support of EV technology and the fact that Rivian was in our community, we felt it was appropriate for us to do that to show support for a product that was being made locally.” Bloomberg News, quoting "people familiar with the matter," also recently reported the company has positioned underwriters for an initial public offering and that the company's valuation could top $70 billion.
Rivian is expected to go public later this year, Bloomberg reported.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company's innovative electric vehicle chassis called a "skateboard" during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal in October.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Large crowds turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1S prototype during a public rollout of the company's new vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
More than 2,000 people turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1T prototype during Rivian's public rollout of its new vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The company hopes its vehicles will begin rolling off the former Mitsubishi plant assembly line by late 2020.
RJ Scaringe, center, CEO of Rivian Automotive, reaches out to State Sen. Bill Brady, as Scaringe met with Brady, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, State Rep. Dan Brady and Normal Mayor Chris Koos, far right, during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company's innovative electric vehicle chassis called a "skateboard" during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Scaringe said the event was designed to introduce the company to the town of Normal, where it will manufacture its vehicles in the former Mitsubishi auto plant that closed in November 2015. Rivian has invested $29.4 million in the facility in recent weeks.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Patrick Hunt, Rivian strategy director, explains how an accessory camp kitchen complete with a stove, can slide into the tunnel of the company's R1T pickup truck during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The camp kitchen is one of several different modular accessories that can be fit inside the tunnel behind the passenger compartment.
Patrick Hunt, Rivian strategy director, explains how an accessory camp kitchen complete with a stove, can slide into the tunnel of the company's R1T pickup truck during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The camp kitchen is one of several different modular accessories that can be fit inside the tunnel behind the passenger compartment.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
