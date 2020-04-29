TGI Fridays in Bloomington shuts down permanently

BLOOMINGTON — The TGI Fridays restaurant in Bloomington has permanently closed.
Fifth Day Restaurants LLC, East Peoria, which owns the Bloomington TGIF restaurant at 9 Brickyard Drive, closed the eatery temporarily on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's March 15 order.
The company has since notified Tentac Enterprises, formerly Snyder Companies, which owns the building that houses the restaurant, that it does not plan to re-open.
“We will be sad to see them go, but it is understandable during a time like this," said Tentac owner David Fedor. "As our economy staggers under the weight of this coronavirus pandemic and its enforced lockdowns, the hospitality sector is hemorrhaging jobs and revenue. We are hoping to fill the space as soon as possible.”
The restaurant and adjacent DoubleTree at Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, were built by Snyder Companies in 1995. The Bloomington TGIF restaurant was sold in 2015 to Fifth Day Restaurants.
Fifth Day, which also owns TGIF restaurants in Peoria, Springfield, Rockford, Moline and Champaign, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Illinois Central Bankruptcy Court, according to court documents.
No one answered the telephone Wednesday at the Peoria TGIF restaurant or the company's office in East Peoria.
