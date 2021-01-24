Thank you, loyal subscriber

Name: Lorraine Smith
Town: Bloomington
Thank you, Lorraine, for reading Pantagraph Media. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (855) 264-2511 or visit pantagraph.com/members/join/.
Name: Lorraine Smith
Town: Bloomington
Thank you, Lorraine, for reading Pantagraph Media. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (855) 264-2511 or visit pantagraph.com/members/join/.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
“I’m not really sure how the community is going to react,” said Ken Myszka, of Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group.
Rivian Automotive raised $2.65 billion in the company’s first round of 2021 investments, officials announced Monday.
Vicki Tilton doesn’t think the coronavirus pandemic placed downtown Bloomington in an economic crisis.
Rivian Automotive raised $2.65 billion in the company’s first round of 2021 investments, officials announced Monday.
Overall, the MIRA reported 3,194 homes were sold in 2020, for an average price of $176,260. In 2019, there were 2,636 homes sold for an average price of $175,177. Of those homes, 61 were new homes, selling for an average price of $257,513. In 2019, 49 new homes were sold for an average price of $290,749.
More than 100 McLean County businesses were awarded grants from an Illinois grant aimed at helping small business owners who faced losses during the pandemic.
Bars in Springfield can now stay open until 1 a.m.
Ulta has 1,262 stores in the U.S., including 55 in Illinois.
Rivian announced another $2.65 billion in funding Tuesday, as the electric truck manufacturer gears up for its June launch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.