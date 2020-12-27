Thank you, loyal subscriber

Name: Lincoln Library
Town: Springfield
Thank you, Lincoln Library, for reading Pantagraph Media. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (855) 264-2511 or visit pantagraph.com/members/join/.
Name: Lincoln Library
Town: Springfield
Thank you, Lincoln Library, for reading Pantagraph Media. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (855) 264-2511 or visit pantagraph.com/members/join/.
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
“Winter months are our slowest months and we just can’t make it on curbside service alone,” wrote current owners Sandy and Mike Holder of Hudson.
“Winter months are our slowest months and we just can’t make it on curbside service alone,” wrote current owners Sandy and Mike Holder of Hudson.
The one-minute video demonstrates that a single power outlet on the new electric pickup can power thousands of lights.
Pantagraph Printing and Stationery, founded in 1860, is ceasing production operations, according to its website.
A second stimulus check is on the way -- but how soon will you have the money?
Joe Wargo previously told The Pantagraph they continued operating because the new restrictions were unfair. They followed social distancing, mask use and other procedures, he said.
Gasoline prices are climbing slightly just as some people are turning to road trips for the holidays.
Small businesses and restaurants in Bloomington with annual revenues below $1 million and 50 or fewer employees are eligible for a grant from the City of Bloomington’s Economic & Community Development Department.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.