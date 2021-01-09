The Magnificent Mile is ‘not invincible.’ Water Tower Place faces its biggest challenge since the North Michigan Avenue mall opened

Each floor at Water Tower Place had just a handful of shoppers walking around late Wednesday morning and at many stores, employees outnumbered customers. A usually bustling Starbucks on the second floor has closed. Abercrombie & Fitch has yet to reopen and in a handful of other vacant storefronts, displays advertised other shops in the mall.

The mall felt “really quiet” compared with before the pandemic, said Maria Ibaraz, 26, of West Town. She and her sister Frida, 18, were the only customers at women’s apparel retailer Altar’d State. Ibaraz said she would miss having Macy’s there, even if she usually prefers shopping at stores like Forever 21.

Mary Jo Parks, 59, of River North, said the area had started to feel like it did back in the 1980s, when the neighborhood wasn’t as vibrant.

“It’s sad,” she said while waiting for Macy’s to open Wednesday. “It’s so hard to see everything closing.”

With far fewer office workers and tourists, foot traffic has declined by about 50% to 60% around Michigan Avenue, according to Magnificent Mile Association CEO Kimberly Bares.

“We’re one of the great avenues of the world, and it’s incumbent upon us to remain one of the great avenues. That may mean doing things differently,” Bares said.