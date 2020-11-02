These Central Illinois elected officials are pushing back against new COVID rules

Nord said he has heard from a number of bar and restaurant owners.

“Some are going to stay open until the state shuts them down," he said. "They are worried about their employees, because if they have to shut down, their employees are not going to get the hours and if they have to close down long enough, that means they may have to dump inventory and that means they may not open again because it is expensive to that.”

Region 2, which includes Bloomington-Normal, was the last public health area to be placed under additional restrictions. Last week, it was announced the regions from Springfield to Quincy and Decatur to Champaign were being added.

Pritzker and health officials have said the measures are needed to address surging case numbers,

“The virus is spreading, and every region of the state is suffering from its insidious, invisible contagion,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.