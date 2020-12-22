TOP STORIES OF '20: Cannabis industry, sales grows in first year of legal recreational use

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — In a year weighed down by stress and anxiety, the legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois appeared to come at the right time. Since the first sales, Jan. 1, 2020, the industry has only grown, with sales soaring through the pandemic.

In the first 10 months of the year, consumers spent more than $500 million on recreational cannabis, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation data shows.