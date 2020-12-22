TOP STORIES OF '20: Cannabis industry, sales grows in first year of legal recreational use

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — In a year weighed down by stress and anxiety, the legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois appeared to come at the right time. Since the first sales, Jan. 1, 2020, the industry has only grown, with sales soaring through the pandemic.
In the first 10 months of the year, consumers spent more than $500 million on recreational cannabis, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation data shows.
Some McLean County residents made the drive to Champaign or Springfield to be first in line to purchase legal cannabis on New Year’s Day, while others waited for openings closer to home.
The Green Solution in north Normal was approved to expand from medical to recreational sales in February. Jushi Holdings then purchased The Green Solution and other dispensaries, and the Normal dispensary opened in May under the name, Beyond/Hello.
Since then, the store serves nearly 500 customers on the busiest days and processed 45-70 orders per hour during the months spent with exclusively online and curbside sales, said Blyth Huestis, vice president of Jushi.
Jushi intends to expand in McLean County with an additional store in Bloomington, having purchased property at 118 Keaton Place with plans to renovate and open as a recreational dispensary.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Jon and Megan Kemp, who own Kemp’s Upper Tap in Lexington, were among 21 finalists in September whose applications will be considered to be awarded dispensary licenses, on a lottery-style basis.
The longtime bar owners were approved by city council last November for a permit to open a dispensary downtown.
Revolution Global said at the beginning of the year it is planning to triple its number of employees at the cultivation center in Delavan by the end of 2022.
Cresco Labs, which operates the Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign, was planning to expand its cultivation center in Lincoln, as well.
