Topping the tank: Gas prices continue drop as virus, travel restrictions continue

NORMAL — Gail Banks of Bloomington believes the world is out to get her. Or at least those who she calls the “Gas Gods.”

“They hate me,” she said, filling up her car's tank at Casey’s General Store, 1301 S. Main St. “As soon as I fill up, the price will drop. If my tank gets low and I wait on a price change, it always goes up. That is my luck.”

But now, there is something bigger at issue, she said.

“Gas is as cheap as it’s been for years,” she said Sunday. “Finally. But now, because of the coronavirus, I can’t go anyplace. I am going three or four weeks on a tank. I really am not complaining. But, that’s proof that the ‘Gas Gods’ exist.”

In the Twin Cities, gas on Wednesday was priced between $1.49 and $1.64 at various gas stations. The national average price has fallen for the ninth consecutive week, dropping to $1.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations.

Sally Hardwick of Bloomington was surprised to find a price under $2 per gallon.