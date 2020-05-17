Traeger: Staying positive in trying times

As far as new and pre-owned inventory is concerned, we are low on product. Now, this was part of a game plan when it comes to pre-owned as we can remember what happened to the used car market when the recession hit back in 2008. We tried to scale back in case vehicle prices started to drop so we didn’t have a lot of inventory in stock we would take a “hit” on. Meaning, we wanted to try and minimize our loss if the used car market turned. However, in the past couple days, we have actually had to purchase some used vehicles because we are still selling. This is where I need to say thank you to everyone who has continued to do business with us! Your business means the world to us and it’s consumers like you who have allowed us to continue to keep everyone on staff. On behalf of Barker Buick GMC Cadillac, THANK YOU! We are really getting low on our new car inventory, specifically trucks. We can still dealer trade and acquire a specific truck a customer might want but because the plants are shut right now, we are not receiving new inventory. Now for the good news: General Motors is saying it will get the assembly lines back up and running the 18th of this month! It will be a process to get all plants back up and running but they are starting with trucks, vans, and some SUVs.

Moving forward, we are really trying to talk less and less about COVID-19 and focus on getting back to normal business. Being a fairly new father (2-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter), I want my kids to experience the wonderful things I did in Bloomington/Normal and the surrounding areas as I did growing up. I want to be able to load the family up and go get a Gene’s, Carl’s, or DQ. I want to be able to take them to an ISU Redbird basketball, football, softball, soccer, volleyball, and baseball game and sit in the seats we always had growing up. I want my kids to be able to get out and enjoy the Miller Park Zoo, the local pools, and the Children’s Discovery Museum. I want my family to get back to attending the church we love so much on Sunday mornings. I want to be able to take my family to the Towanda 4th of July festivities and the Danvers band concerts in the month of July. I want my family to be able to visit Kemp's Upper Tap in Lexington and have a catfish po' boy on a Friday afternoon and then hit up the Shake Shack for some ice cream. The point is, like many of you, I am ready to get back to as much “normal” as we can. Bloomington/Normal and the surrounding areas are a wonderful place to raise a family and I am proud to say this is where I was raised. That’s the mindset I try to instill here at our dealership. We will remain cautious and take precautions but we will be focused on getting back to normalcy as much as possible and working on putting this whole thing behind us.