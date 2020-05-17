Traeger: Staying positive in trying times

We continue to try and stay optimistic here at Barker Buick GMC Cadillac. I still think it is very important our leadership, actually any leadership at any business for that matter, stays positive in trying times. Our employees remain the most important asset to our company and in my opinion our success depends heavily on them. It is always my goal to have our dealership working as one big team and as the coach it is up to me to come up with good plays to call. Meaning everyone is looking to me for direction. Here is the great news as a younger man trying to earn his way in this business. I have great assistant coaches! What I mean by this is our managers at this store have been here for years and I rely heavily on their knowledge in times like these. If I am being completely honest there are a couple employees at our store that could move into my position as general manager and we would continue to operate efficiently. I view this as a blessing and a huge strength. Relating it back to a sports analogy we have a deep bench with players who can step into a lot of different roles.
You might be wondering why I have been talking about our employees. Besides the fact I am so grateful all of them have continued to show up to work during this time and have shown, in my opinion, loyalty to our store (honestly, if any of the employees from Barker Motor Company are reading this, thank you from the bottom of my heart), I have learned during a pandemic it is key to stay strong as a unit and try to do what’s best for everyone. You might have noticed I used the word “try.” The most frustrating part of all of this is no one, and I mean no one, has the answers. At the beginning of this I was getting very frustrated, as I look at my role as trying to provide all of the answers to our managers so they can relay it to our employees. The only problem I was running into was everyone I was looking to for answers didn’t have them. Even if they did, I would receive an email 5 to 10 minutes later stating the answer they just gave me was no longer valid. It is very hard to guide employees and for employees to follow if we don’t know where we are heading.
This is were I took some notes from my senior managers. I watched one come up with his own game plan when it came to developing a cleaning process for his department, which still includes cleaning every night before we go home. Soon, other departments followed suit and now the entire store has a process for each department that is conducted on a regular basis, sometimes multiple times a day, because one manager in particular decided to stop waiting for answers and grabbed the bull by its horns. That manager is Dick Meads and he deserves a shout-out. Dick has been a long-time employee of Barker Motor Company and was my boss at one point when I was coming up through the ranks. He has done a fantastic job on not waiting for a rookie general manager (that would be me) to make a decision but instead stepping in and guiding me in directions he believes would be best. He has really done a good job with being on top of things when it comes to making sure our customers and employees are as safe as they can be when coming into our store.
We have several other employees that have stepped up as well. One of them is our CFO, Carol Montague. She has really done a great job with learning the ends and outs of new rules that are in effect to help us make the right decisions. She has a very important role in our store and does a lot to keep us compliant. One of the items Carol is in charge of is payroll. We have been able to keep all employees on staff and continue to pay them and a lot of that needs to be credited to her.
As far as new and pre-owned inventory is concerned, we are low on product. Now, this was part of a game plan when it comes to pre-owned as we can remember what happened to the used car market when the recession hit back in 2008. We tried to scale back in case vehicle prices started to drop so we didn’t have a lot of inventory in stock we would take a “hit” on. Meaning, we wanted to try and minimize our loss if the used car market turned. However, in the past couple days, we have actually had to purchase some used vehicles because we are still selling. This is where I need to say thank you to everyone who has continued to do business with us! Your business means the world to us and it’s consumers like you who have allowed us to continue to keep everyone on staff. On behalf of Barker Buick GMC Cadillac, THANK YOU! We are really getting low on our new car inventory, specifically trucks. We can still dealer trade and acquire a specific truck a customer might want but because the plants are shut right now, we are not receiving new inventory. Now for the good news: General Motors is saying it will get the assembly lines back up and running the 18th of this month! It will be a process to get all plants back up and running but they are starting with trucks, vans, and some SUVs.
Moving forward, we are really trying to talk less and less about COVID-19 and focus on getting back to normal business. Being a fairly new father (2-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter), I want my kids to experience the wonderful things I did in Bloomington/Normal and the surrounding areas as I did growing up. I want to be able to load the family up and go get a Gene’s, Carl’s, or DQ. I want to be able to take them to an ISU Redbird basketball, football, softball, soccer, volleyball, and baseball game and sit in the seats we always had growing up. I want my kids to be able to get out and enjoy the Miller Park Zoo, the local pools, and the Children’s Discovery Museum. I want my family to get back to attending the church we love so much on Sunday mornings. I want to be able to take my family to the Towanda 4th of July festivities and the Danvers band concerts in the month of July. I want my family to be able to visit Kemp's Upper Tap in Lexington and have a catfish po' boy on a Friday afternoon and then hit up the Shake Shack for some ice cream. The point is, like many of you, I am ready to get back to as much “normal” as we can. Bloomington/Normal and the surrounding areas are a wonderful place to raise a family and I am proud to say this is where I was raised. That’s the mindset I try to instill here at our dealership. We will remain cautious and take precautions but we will be focused on getting back to normalcy as much as possible and working on putting this whole thing behind us.
Traeger is general manager, Barker Buick GMC Cadillac, Bloomington,
