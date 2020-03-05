U.S. Bank to assume State Farm Bank's accounts

State Farm and U.S. Bank called their relationship a "strategic alliance" that will initially involve deposit and credit card accounts but may eventually expand to include vehicle loans and business banking services. Financial details weren't disclosed.

U.S. Bank has branches in 26 states while State Farm has agents all across the country.

"This is mostly about innovation, trying to do things in new and different ways for customers," said Tim Welsh, vice chairman of consumer and business banking at U.S. Bancorp.

The alliance is part of a broader strategy by State Farm to exit banking operations. In addition to assuming State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts, the two companies are exploring working together to provide State Farm customers with access to vehicle loans and business banking products, the companies said in a joint statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}