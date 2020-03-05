U.S. Bank to assume State Farm Bank's accounts

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Bank will assume State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts, the bank and insurer announced Thursday. State Farm agents will be able to "introduce" U.S. Bank deposit products and co-branded credit cards to State Farm customers.
About 975 of the 1,300 State Farm Bank's employees are based in Bloomington.
"Given the anticipated hiring needs at State Farm in 2020, our hope is that many will consider available opportunities in other departments of the company," said spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer.
State Farm, the nation's largest home and auto insurer, started its bank in 1999 and offered deposit, checking and credit card services that were marketed through its network of nearly 19,000 agents.
State Farm Bank had assets of $16.9 billion at the end of 2019, ranking it at around 100th-largest bank in the country. U.S. Bank, the nation's fifth-largest bank, had assets of nearly $500 billion.
Within the State Farm portfolio of businesses, chiefly insurance services, the bank was also relatively small. State Farm Bank contributed $59 million, or about 1%, of the $5.6 billion profit that State Farm earned last year.
State Farm and U.S. Bank called their relationship a "strategic alliance" that will initially involve deposit and credit card accounts but may eventually expand to include vehicle loans and business banking services. Financial details weren't disclosed.
U.S. Bank has branches in 26 states while State Farm has agents all across the country.
"This is mostly about innovation, trying to do things in new and different ways for customers," said Tim Welsh, vice chairman of consumer and business banking at U.S. Bancorp.
The alliance is part of a broader strategy by State Farm to exit banking operations. In addition to assuming State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts, the two companies are exploring working together to provide State Farm customers with access to vehicle loans and business banking products, the companies said in a joint statement.
You have free articles remaining.
“State Farm has been committed to helping people for nearly 98 years. U.S. Bank is an outstanding institution that shares our commitment to strong customer relationships,” said State Farm President and CEO Michael Tipsord. “When we combine State Farm’s deep customer relationships with the scale and capabilities of companies like U.S. Bank, we can help significantly more people.”
The transition is scheduled to begin later this year and into 2021. Current State Farm Bank customers do not need to take any action.
“We are excited about this new alliance with State Farm because it will help us reach more customers in the moments that matter most,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. “It is a terrific opportunity to combine U.S. Bank products, services and digital capabilities with State Farm’s coast-to-coast network of agents. This relationship will provide State Farm customers with enhanced product options while expanding U.S. Bank’s reach into new and existing markets.”
State Farm last year began moving away from directly operating services associated with a bank. Last summer, it formed an arrangement with Detroit-based Quicken Loans so that its agents who are qualified to originate home loans could do so with using Quicken Loans' Rocket Mortgage platform.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune contributed to this report.
Also from The Pantagraph