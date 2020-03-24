UPDATED: All employees to be paid as Rivian closes facilities in response to COVID-19

NORMAL — Rivian has shut down all its facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
The action was taken “to keep our teams safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” the post said.
The electric vehicle company's facilities include a manufacturing plant in Normal, the former Mitsubishi plant.
The Normal plant currently has 307 employees, company spokesman Zach Dietmeier said Tuesday.
All Rivian employees will be paid, regardless of whether they are able to work from home, he said.
The shutdown also includes Rivian facilities in California, Michigan and the United Kingdom.
“All who absolutely can are set up to work from home,” said Dietmeier. “We’re pushing forward as much as we can.”
Rivian came to Bloomington-Normal in 2016, after initially looking into buying equipment at the shuttered Mitsubishi plant. Instead, it decided to buy the plant itself and locate production in Normal.
Earlier this year it announced a partnership with Lincoln to manufacture a fully electric luxury vehicle.
In October, Rivian displayed several of its planned vehicles and “skateboard” platform on Uptown Circle.
The duration of the shutdown is not known at this time, as Rivian — like other companies — continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation.
“This situation has required us to redefine workflows and rethink the ways we collaborate,” the company said in its Facebook post. “Like many of you, this has meant getting used to having our kids and pets crash meetings, but it has been inspiring to see our teams embrace these new challenges.”
