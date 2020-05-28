UPDATED: Rivian begins phased reopening of Normal plant with 115-120 workers

He said, “It shows they’re a company that does what they say they’re going to do.”

Resuming work was “a matter of getting adequate amounts of personal protective equipment,” said Dietmeier.

Workers will be practicing social distancing and spending limited hours on-site, said Dietmier, adding that some people will continue to work from home.

Rivian also will take worker temperatures to determine whether they are ill. Each will be supplied with protective clothing and equipment.

“Rivian’s return-to-work team has been laser-focused on safety with a four-phase plan that emphasizes employee well-being. Additionally, the vehicle engineering and design teams have been truly innovative in developing digital methods to make sure that program timing remains on track," said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe in a statement.

Rivian says 10,000 vehicles are projected to be built by 2022 and 100,000 by 2030.

As part of its commitment to The Climate Pledge — becoming net zero carbon by 2040 — Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles, with vans starting to deliver packages to customers in 2021.