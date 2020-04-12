USDA recalls several Jewel-Osco sausage products. Here's what they are.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEORIA -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States by a Canadian-based company.

The pork was used in the following products which are subject to recall:

* 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst -- Made in Illinois" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

* 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

* 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of "Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 7779" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.