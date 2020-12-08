Varner: A new kind of ISU professor amid the pandemic

In early August, I was eagerly waiting to get back in what we call "face-to-face classes" with a new crop of students.

It would be a little odd because I would be teaching 230 some students in a social distance-prepared classroom that would normally be for 100 or more students. Just days before classes were to begin, word went out that the College of Business would be 100% online. Gulp!

I feel I am a word and language person and quite honestly technology has been a struggle for me. I have been writing for The Pantagraph for almost 20 years. I did my early articles in longhand. They were typed up by a secretary who had an uncanny ability to read my handwriting and then ofdf to the paper. Deadlines and a bit of shame pushed me into the new century and I can’t imagine going back.

To skip ahead in the story, the student midterms were very good and Thanksgiving week has for years been paper-grading week. I have to say, they were the best set of papers I have ever seem. Our students are ever better, but this semester, they had more time to think and reflect, and they used it well. Finals are next week, so I hope the trend continues.