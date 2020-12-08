Varner: A new kind of ISU professor amid the pandemic

In early August, I was eagerly waiting to get back in what we call "face-to-face classes" with a new crop of students.
It would be a little odd because I would be teaching 230 some students in a social distance-prepared classroom that would normally be for 100 or more students. Just days before classes were to begin, word went out that the College of Business would be 100% online. Gulp!
I feel I am a word and language person and quite honestly technology has been a struggle for me. I have been writing for The Pantagraph for almost 20 years. I did my early articles in longhand. They were typed up by a secretary who had an uncanny ability to read my handwriting and then ofdf to the paper. Deadlines and a bit of shame pushed me into the new century and I can’t imagine going back.
To skip ahead in the story, the student midterms were very good and Thanksgiving week has for years been paper-grading week. I have to say, they were the best set of papers I have ever seem. Our students are ever better, but this semester, they had more time to think and reflect, and they used it well. Finals are next week, so I hope the trend continues.
The college went summer online about five years ago. Our ever better students get internships, not just across the country, but around the world. Many want a course or two in addition, and if we don’t offer it online, the competition will. I only taught once so I could say I had done it. I sent out readings and research assignments and went over homework. It was not for me until it had to be in the second half of the spring semester. Spring break was extended so we could prepare lessons but hoping to return to the classroom in late April. Guess what!
Summer was next. We have a program in Panama. Panamanian students earn an ISU degree with a major in international business.
I went to teach the first group in 2019. It was two weeks, four hours a day. Summer 2020, it would be Zoom to the rescue. I team-taught with my daughter Katrin. She recorded her part and with help pushing all the right buttons by our tech support staff, my part was both live and recorded. My style is more talk than lecture. I throw out questions that can be quickly answered, so the class is more like conversation. That summer conversation was to 100 empty seats, but I found it worked for me.
Then came fall. It would be quick learning which buttons to push. We had the choice of recording or live with the students. I chose recording because it gave all us flexibility. A student said it allowed her to have a job and then me as evening entertainment. Also if I flubbed up, I could do it over. I felt my conversational style worked fairly well. We are urged to be personal, to reach out and engage. The camera and computer screen can be pretty cold.
First, I record Monday and Wednesday mornings, so although recorded, it is fresh and mixed with events of the day. It might be tempting to record a bunch of lectures and sit back and let the students get it out of a can. A younger teacher clings to the textbook. As you get older, experience takes over with examples and stories to highlight the material. A student once said it was great to have an old professor because I was there for everything I talked about.
Next, I try to answer emails promptly and they are welcome to call, although it is only two calls this semester. Finally I send frequent emails telling them to check out an event related to class.
I had requested face-to-face classes for spring but it was not to be, although plenty of warning this time. The first day they will get the promise of all classes fresh and nothing out of a can. It keeps me going that I have never taught the same class twice because there is always so much new.
As we came into the year 2020, I wondered what jokes or stories would be made because "2020" also means excellent vision. My students have shown that excellent vision in describing the resilience and creativity of American business as it adapts to serve people’s needs in these difficult times. As we have time to sit back and reflect, it may well be that when we look back 2020 will be a year in which we learned to look at ourselves and see what is really important.
Speaking of important, we teachers from nursery school on up are essential workers who have risen with enormous energy and creativity to carry on our calling. Mine is just one little story.
