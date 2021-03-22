Colleagues from actor’s campus may wonder what a business professor has to say about this one. There is more than a little snobbery in academia about who is really delivering the keys to the kingdom of wisdom to our students.
My mother majored in English, and after a semester so inspired in a Shakespeare course, I followed in her footsteps. Mom had an ever-growing list of books that were required reading in order to be considered an educated person. If we had a university committee charged with writing a list of stuff one needed to be that educated person, few would finish much before 80 years old.
We jar got to do it another way. I know the exact spot I was standing when and why I wanted to be a teacher. I was 14 and the senior camper in our row’s summer camp near Ludington, Michigan. My task was to line up the beginners along the waterfront and teach them the strokes before they went out in a canoe. The obvious is that the canoe goes forward when water pushes back. The lower hand is around the stem of the paddle just above the blade and the upper hand not around but over the top of the stem to give more strength to the push back.
Next, one does not sit on the seat, but kneels or high kneels with one foot stretched out and putting the strength of your back into the stroke. After the stroke, the paddle is feathered or brought back for the next stroke parallel to the water because the wind can use that flat blade to blow the canoe around.
There it was. Not just the stroke, but the why and the because. The heart of teaching, and those of us at the college level, feel that especially higher education learning is one thing, but what we call critical thinking analytical reasoning development is the center of our mission.
That said, you can’t think in a vacuum. There must be context. Degree in hand and a love of words well put together, but recognizing jobs in English were scarce, I switched to business feeling if I couldn’t get a job teaching, there were other options. Remembering that about 70% of us ran a living in the private sector, a study of business ways and institutions is not unworthy of our time and effort. In that first semester, new worlds and ways of thinking opened to me and I felt, building on my past education, far more well rounded and closer to being that educated person.
In creative writing it is "let your soul flow." Business and especially business communication are not about you but about others. How does one craft a good or bad news message? What is in their heads and how will they respond? This is obvious, but not until it is pointed out to a student. Marketing is aborting the needs and wants of others. People in 1900 did not want air conditioning or fast food, but the need was there. Then what is the product? In a fine restaurant, it is not so much meat on a plate, but ambience, or in fast food, it is quick. My 20-year-old mind said, "Oh! That is right, but I never thought of it." We learn that good business is not about you. It is about others. That is almost philosophic.
In accounting, day one you are told it is not bookkeeping, and the rest of the basic course shows that is true. A company must make money, so the income statement is revenue minus costs. It sounds simple, but suppose you buy and pay for an expensive machine. At the end of the year you are out a lot of money, but you still have that machine with now a little wear on it. Even though you have paid for accounting income, we spread the cost over possibly 10 years. That is called depreciation. Then how does a balance sheet balance so well? The answer is on one side it is watch got and the other is echo got it. The hatch is cash in the darer to plant and equipment. The other is owe, owe, owe an itinually anything left over is owners share.
In management theory there are two quick things, one being obvious and the other took the better part of a lifetime to understand. Point one is that most people have pretty good brains, so encourage thought and creativity by pushing authority and responsibility as far down the line as possible. Then, an experienced businessperson said doing business was like driving down the highway at 65 mph with only the rearview mirror as a guide. It took decades to understand he was 100% on that one.
Finance was the big one for me. The professor said every college teacher should think their course was the center of all wisdom. He made his pitch all semester. The basics are about time and money: $1 today or $10 in a year? Wait a year for that little dime? Ten percent is not bad, and compounded for 10 years, you have $2.60. This is called future value. What is a pot of money to be delivered at a future date worth today? That is called present value. The numbers depend on the interest rate you put in.
When I came to ISU we were not required to participate in the retirement plan during our first three years. Knowing about time value of money, I was in from day one. Think of what that $5,000 I put in is worth today.
In summary, I would not want to trade off that Shakespeare course, but here in the College of Business, just as others across campus, we are doing our job turning out educated, mostly young, graduates.
Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.