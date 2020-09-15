Varner: Life lessons from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis

John Lewis got his first but not last beating as a freedom rider. Years later one who had beaten him came to his Washington office to apologize. John accepted the apology, saying hate was too great a burden to bear.

Next were lunch counter sit ins. He describes a lit cigarette being put in his hair and then down his back. Non-violence, he said, is a weapon that works. Years later, I was at a motel breakfast in Natchez, Mississippi. Six or seven workmen — a mix of Black and white — got their food and sat down together. What about here in our North?

He was the youngest speaker at the great march on Washington that helped produce the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Voting rights were next. He was part of the Mississippi Summer Project, which began in Oxford, Ohio, where I was at the time. He knew the two white, one Black workers who were murdered. The whites would not say they were working for better lives for black people but they were working for themselves because in the idea of the time no one is free until all are free.