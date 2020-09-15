Varner: Life lessons from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis

I am young again. It is the 1960s and we are going to make our world a better place. A good feeling, but unfortunately the memories come remembering the passing at the mere age of 80 of civil rights hero and then of lesser glory congressman for 30 years, John Robert Lewis.
I heard a tape of a talk (not a speech) he gave to high school students in D.C. His story put me back to what we wanted. It was equal opportunity based on content of character and non-violence as the method that would work. How quaint these phrases seem today.
Tributes say he was the son of a Southern sharecropper. Only in his talk did it come out with pride that his father did not stay just a sharecropper. He was able to save and ultimately buy land, which remains in his family today. At less than 10 young, John was given responsibility for the chickens. Not just feeding and collecting the eggs, but breeding. It was a mix of work and brains, which is useful background for future success.
At 15 he was inspired by Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King and not less, the ordinary citizens who with great courage refused to ride the segregated busses in Montgomery, Alabama.
Segregation was city ordinance, but the buses were privately owned. Imagine the pain and then pressure as they slowly went broke.
John Lewis got his first but not last beating as a freedom rider. Years later one who had beaten him came to his Washington office to apologize. John accepted the apology, saying hate was too great a burden to bear.
Next were lunch counter sit ins. He describes a lit cigarette being put in his hair and then down his back. Non-violence, he said, is a weapon that works. Years later, I was at a motel breakfast in Natchez, Mississippi. Six or seven workmen — a mix of Black and white — got their food and sat down together. What about here in our North?
He was the youngest speaker at the great march on Washington that helped produce the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Voting rights were next. He was part of the Mississippi Summer Project, which began in Oxford, Ohio, where I was at the time. He knew the two white, one Black workers who were murdered. The whites would not say they were working for better lives for black people but they were working for themselves because in the idea of the time no one is free until all are free.
Probably the most notable act for John Lewis was walking across that bridge in Selma, Alabama, which helped get the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Sometimes a law actually works and this one has. It was recently noted that a higher percentage of Blacks voted in Mississippi than up in sometimes self-righteous Massachusetts. If that law is redone, I hope it will be the same rules for all.
I was in Oxford attended a teach-in given by summer project members. I demonstrated for voting rights, rallied for King when he came to town and have taught unity on civil rights for decades.
Now to our own day. A couple of things from the teach-in: Non-violence works. The other side wants you to agree on one thing and that is to fight. When you refuse, they ultimately lose. Next, you don’t make a non-negotiable demand that racism end by noon tomorrow. The other side has to be able to do what you demand. Desegregate the lunch counter or Martin Luther King in Memphis was not to end racism but have some Black supervisors on garbage trucks. Talk about one step at a time.
Now our ISU today. I begin year 46 teaching at this institution of which I am very proud. I only as with so many professors only live in my own little corner but racism is not the ISU I know. We have admissions staff reaching out to minority communities, office of civil rights enforcement and student affairs staff there to help. I can’t say I have ever seen anyone treated differently because of skin color, but again I live in my little corner.
Very recently the administration announced that the floors in skyscraper Watterson Tower named after the first 10 U.S. secretaries of state would be changed because of their connection to slavery. Who might be on that list? Author of the Declaration of Independence Thomas Jefferson, later long time Chief Justice John Marshall, father of the Bill of Rights James Madison and later President James Monroe. All are deemed unworthy of our honor.
A friend recently pointed to me that in Paris alone 2,832 heads went to the guillotine during the reign of terror. Their revolution as our republic began in 1789 with liberty, equality and fraternity. Any connection?
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University
