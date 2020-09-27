Varner: That great general with the long legs

“Oh, that great general with the long legs,” a young Japanese student said as the memory from history class clicked in her mind.
Her knowledge of Japanese history was about the same as our students’ knowledge of American history, but this image stuck.
The year 1945 is a year of memories, if there ever was one. May 8 is what we call “Victory in Europe Day” or “VE Day,” which is still a holiday in some parts of Europe. I was born 10 days later.
My European friends say I was not born during World War II. I ask them if they have ever heard of a place called Okinawa.
What we call “VJ day” was the Sept. 2 surrender aboard the battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
It being 75 years, much has been made of that Sept. 2 surrender. Except in my international business class, there has been no mention of what the great general with the long legs did on Aug. 30, three days before the formal surrender. You may ask what this has to do with an international business class. The answer is almost everything, so stay tuned.
Let us go back and then have a running start. Tom Hanks narrates the story of the closing of the war at the National World War II museum in New Orleans.
Tiny Okinawa is the most remote of the Japanese home islands. The battle raged for months earlier in 1945 and we suffered over 12,000 dead. The retreating Japanese Army used civilian Okinawans as human shields and Japanese military and civilian deaths are estimated at over 100,000. The Japanese made it clear they were ready to fight to the last man, woman and child. The bombs of August 6 and 9 forced the emperor to face the unthinkable. The new president Harry Truman said his words meant surrender.
Now the long-legged general was, of course, Douglas MacArthur, born in 1880. It is said that in 1902, he graduated from West Point with grades only equaled by Robert E. Lee. It is also said MacArthur had an ego to go with his brilliance.
In World War I, he commanded the Rainbow Division, the most elite American combat unit. My uncle Van Varner had a friend in that division, and it was said MacArthur would get on top of the trenches and walk up and down saying the bullet to kill him had not yet been made. That’s ego.
He became superintendent of West Point and other duties. That ego made him insufferable. This happens in business as well, and the solution is to give an assignment as far away as possible. The South Pole not being available, it was the Philippines, which is so far away you are coming back from the other side.
Here is where business comes in. Customers or rivals understand the other side. Know their minds. MacArthur used the years well.
“I shall return” is the famous quote as he left the Philippines. He literally waded up the beach Oct. 20, 1944. My father long claimed he saw the return. After the war, Dad wrote to him saying that he had served under (way under) him and could he send a picture.
His beloved Manila became his headquarters for the duration of the war.
Just a few days before the surrender, he told his staff that they were all going to take a quick trip to Atsugi Airfield. Just a few miles from Tokyo, it was the center of Japanese airpower. Operating from that field, Japanese pilots had brought down over 300 of our bombers. He would be the first soldier of the occupation. In addition to staff, the plane was loaded with reporters and plenty of cameras. He also made sure there would be Japanese journalists to cover the story.
There was MacArthur in what Winston Churchill called one of the bravest acts of a soldier in World War II: corncob pipe in hand, getting off the airplane unarmed, walking in range of a thousand Japanese soldiers.
The Japanese started to have the same thoughts. How did he know he could get away with it? Simple: He studied the culture. The emperor said lay down your arms, and he knew they would do it to a man. What a combination of ego and intelligence.
The word got around Japan.
This guy with the long legs was not only brave, but understands and better respects our culture.
The next chapter is that he sets up his headquarters in Tokyo. The empower emperor is on the other side of town. Time passes and it is clear the empower emperor must come to him. A famous picture shows who is in charge. Sure, 99.9% of Americans agreed on what should be done with that emperor.
MacArthur knew better. The empower emperor was the center of Japanese culture and the way forward. He ordered him to get on the radio and say he was not actually descended from the sun god and Japan would move forward in peace.
Understanding other people's cultures is the heart of teaching international business. We send our students out not only for professional success but to build a better world. Douglas MacArthur is an inspiration. Great generals win wars, but in this rarest accomplishment for a general on Aug. 30, 1945, he won the peace.
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University
