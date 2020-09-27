Varner: That great general with the long legs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Oh, that great general with the long legs,” a young Japanese student said as the memory from history class clicked in her mind.

Her knowledge of Japanese history was about the same as our students’ knowledge of American history, but this image stuck.

The year 1945 is a year of memories, if there ever was one. May 8 is what we call “Victory in Europe Day” or “VE Day,” which is still a holiday in some parts of Europe. I was born 10 days later.

My European friends say I was not born during World War II. I ask them if they have ever heard of a place called Okinawa.

What we call “VJ day” was the Sept. 2 surrender aboard the battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

It being 75 years, much has been made of that Sept. 2 surrender. Except in my international business class, there has been no mention of what the great general with the long legs did on Aug. 30, three days before the formal surrender. You may ask what this has to do with an international business class. The answer is almost everything, so stay tuned.

Let us go back and then have a running start. Tom Hanks narrates the story of the closing of the war at the National World War II museum in New Orleans.