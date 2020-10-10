Varner: What's unfair about the fair tax

What was in the minds of those 1970 framers of the Illinois Constitution that they put that restriction in? My answer is that they had a feel for Illinois politics. Illinois politicians need restraints. Most of us have a sense of this and we know it is nothing new. It came to me watching that excellent film “Lincoln.” It was, as Yogi Berra said, déjà vu all over again. The film had the narrow theme of getting the votes for the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. Lincoln knew how to get things done, and more than 150 years later, it is the same game.

Do we want to loosen current restraints on our politicians? We should look at the favors they have given to the politically connected.

They are stuck with the longtime 3% and now 4.975% rate, but loopholes are the purview of our legislators. A loophole is a preference or deduction that someone else gets. If it is yours, it is fair, just and for the benefit of the common good. Most of us would agree the property tax reduction for low-income seniors is the right thing.

That said, every deduction is a revenue hemorrhage and as a state employee, I really like being paid. Last year, I got a $206 tax credit for property tax paid on my residence. A credit means I paid $206 less in income tax.