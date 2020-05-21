Victoria's Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works to close 50: reports
0 comments
editor's pick

Victoria's Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works to close 50: reports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
030619-blm-biz-1retail

Victoria's Secret will close the doors on 53 stores. It's unclear where all the stores will be closing. A Victoria's Secret spokesperson told USA Today that the company isn't "releasing the list of affected locations but said the closings will occur over the next year and represent less than 5 percent of its worldwide store count." 

 Dreamstime

The owner of Victoria's Secret will close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada in the coming year, according to USA Today.

L Brands Inc. also owns Bath & Body Works and expects to close about 50 of those stores.

The locations of the stores that will be closing was not disclosed.

Both chains have stores in Eastland Mall. 

According to USA Today, the information was included in information the company posted yesterday as part of its quarterly earnings, which indicated sales were down 37 percent in the quarter that ended May 2.

USA Today reported almost all of the company's stores have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria's Secret in its earnings statement said it had furloughed most store associates as of April 5 and reduced top management salaries by 20 percent.

According to CNBC, "The company announced Wednesday, in a separate securities filing, that current COO Charles McGuigan is stepping down."​

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Vintage Eastland Mall ads

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Chicago churches fined $500 for defying limit on gatherings

Chicago churches fined $500 for defying limit on gatherings

The Chicago Police Department has fined three churches $500 each for defying coronavirus social distancing restrictions by holding in-person services, making good on Mayor Lori Lighftoot's warning that the city would “be taking action” against them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News