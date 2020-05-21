Victoria's Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works to close 50: reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

The owner of Victoria's Secret will close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada in the coming year, according to USA Today.

L Brands Inc. also owns Bath & Body Works and expects to close about 50 of those stores.

The locations of the stores that will be closing was not disclosed.

Both chains have stores in Eastland Mall.

According to USA Today, the information was included in information the company posted yesterday as part of its quarterly earnings, which indicated sales were down 37 percent in the quarter that ended May 2.

USA Today reported almost all of the company's stores have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria's Secret in its earnings statement said it had furloughed most store associates as of April 5 and reduced top management salaries by 20 percent.