Walgreens joins competitors offering two-hour delivery

Target, meanwhile, reported 212% growth in same-day pickup and delivery orders during the quarter that ended Jan. 30. Drive-up orders, where an employee brings items to the customer’s car, grew more than 500%, Target said.

Demand for same-day programs is highest when they’re free, like curbside pickup, but much lower when consumers have to pay, said Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester.

Only about 4% of U.S. consumers who purchased online groceries within the past month said they’d used a same-day delivery service, according to a March survey by Forrester.

Kodali said she expects growth rates for pickup and same-day delivery services to be only slightly higher than they were before the pandemic as consumers go back to more typical shopping behaviors. Particularly at retailers with lots of bricks-and-mortar stores, a traditional shopping trip can be less of a hassle than ordering online and waiting for a pickup or delivery window, she said.

Meanwhile, even with delivery fees, it’s tough for retailers to make money on two-hour home delivery, she said.

“The only type of company I’ve seen offer it at scale and make money doing it is in the pizza delivery space,” she said.