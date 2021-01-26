Walgreens names Starbucks executive as new CEO

Walgreens Boots Alliance has named Roz Brewer, chief operating officer at Starbucks, as its new CEO.

Brewer will become CEO of the retail pharmacy chain effective March 15, and will join the company’s board of directors.

She succeeds current CEO Stefano Pessina, an Italian-born billionaire who has led the company for six years, following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots in 2014. Pessina announced his plans to step down from the position in July, saying then that he felt the time was right to find a successor. Pessina will become executive chairman of the Walgreens board.

Brewer will also become a member of the Walgreens board of directors when she becomes CEO. Brewer has been serving as a member of the Starbucks board of directors.

Before joining Starbucks, Brewer was president and CEO of Sam’s Club, which is a division of Walmart. She was the first woman and first African American to lead a Walmart division. She also spent 22 years at Kimberly-Clark Corp., starting there as a scientist.