Walgreens to hire 25,000 as part of plan to give COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and staff before Christmas

Walgreens expects to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 21 and plans to inoculate nursing home residents and workers at more than 30,000 longterm care facilities nationwide.

Deerfield-based Walgreens plans to hire about 25,000 workers across the U.S., including up to 9,000 pharmacists and other health care workers, to administer the vaccine, once approved, to longterm care facilities through a partnership with pharmacy service provider PharMerica, the companies said during a panel discussion Friday on the vaccine rollout.

On Thursday, a panel of experts at the Food and Drug Administration recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for approval. The agency is expected to issue an emergency authorization as early as Friday evening.

Companies including airlines and pharmacy chains are rushing to meet the demand to administer the vaccine.

