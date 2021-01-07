Walgreens tops fiscal 1Q forecasts as it fights pandemic hit

Walgreens said it still felt the pandemic in its fiscal first quarter, with fewer customer visits and new prescription starts as people stayed away from doctor offices as well. It also saw weaker sales of products to help with colds, coughs and the flu.

In the United Kingdom, sales at Boots stores opened at least a year dropped 9% compared to the previous year. That hit was countered, in part, by growth in Boots online sales.

Walgreens and rival CVS Health Corp. have delivered thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at nursing homes and other long-term care locations since last month, and the drugstore chains expect to play a big role in doling out shots when they become available to more people later this year.

But Walgreens said gains from those shots will likely be countered in part by pandemic-related lockdowns or restrictions.

Overall, Walgreens booked adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share in the quarter that ended Nov. 30. Revenue grew nearly 6% to $36.31 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.02 per share on $34.93 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.