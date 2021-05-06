Bud's the world's happiest dog. But he hates guitars and aluminum.

Walmart is temporarily closing its Supercenter in Lincoln, 825 Malerich Drive, to allow third-party crews to clean and sanitize the store, according to corporate spokesperson Payton McCormick.

The store will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

"Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health experts," said McCormick, in a provided statement.

McCormick didn't immediately respond to an email asking if the closure was due to a specific COVID-19-related incident at the store.

The store will continue conducting health screens and temperature checks for its workers. They also will be provided with facemasks and gloves, the statement indicated.

Customers will still be required to wear protective face coverings while inside the store.

The store, which is on the city's west side, is normally open 24 hours a day.

