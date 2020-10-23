Want Beer Nuts in Bloomington? Not at the company store through the holidays

BLOOMINGTON — The Beer Nuts company store at 103 N. Robinson St. in Bloomington will remain closed through the holiday season because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday.

“It’s disappointing because we are doing our best to recreate an online experience, but it isn’t the same as coming in and seeing a decorated store,” said Beer Nuts Marketing Manager Jonathan Strupek. “People come in with address books full of people they want to send gifts to and that is a special experience for a lot of people that we are sad we can’t have. But we are doing our best to recreate as much as possible that experience, online.”

Strupek said the decision to close the store was done in May due to safety reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the safety for our customers and our team members, the company store will remain closed to the public this holiday season to enable the continued safe manufacturing of products for local and national distribution,” he said.