 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want Beer Nuts in Bloomington? Not at the company store through the holidays
0 comments
top story

Want Beer Nuts in Bloomington? Not at the company store through the holidays

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Beer Nuts company store at 103 N. Robinson St. in Bloomington will remain closed through the holiday season because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday.

“It’s disappointing because we are doing our best to recreate an online experience, but it isn’t the same as coming in and seeing a decorated store,” said Beer Nuts Marketing Manager Jonathan Strupek. “People come in with address books full of people they want to send gifts to and that is a special experience for a lot of people that we are sad we can’t have. But we are doing our best to recreate as much as possible that experience, online.”

Strupek said the decision to close the store was done in May due to safety reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the safety for our customers and our team members, the company store will remain closed to the public this holiday season to enable the continued safe manufacturing of products for local and national distribution,” he said.

Strupek said it is difficult to speculate on when the store might re-open, but the company will continue to fulfill orders on the Beernuts.com website, which includes free one-day local delivery on all orders over $40.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Beer Nuts is actively working on contacting those who visited the store (and provided a phone number or e-mail) during the 2019 season to ensure notification of this year’s changes,” officials said.

Although the store is often busy throughout the year, its closure hasn’t affected sales, Strupek said.

“We are doing fine,” he said. “We are very fortunate that we can still get product out across the nation, and locally in stores such as Walmart, Menards, Target, Dollar Tree, HyVee, Schnucks, Jewel and Home Goods.”

Customer Support is always available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at via phone at 1-800-BEERNUTS or email at support@BEERNUTS.com.

Longer holiday hours will take effect in mid-November.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News