Watch now: 20,000 lights in 1 outlet. Rivian uses Timber Pointe Outdoor Center as ad backdrop.

NORMAL —
Rivian has released a video showing the electric capability of its new vehicle: by powering Christmas lights for its Normal workers.
The one-minute video demonstrates that a single power outlet on the new electric pickup can power thousands of lights.
"Underneath 20,000 lights in the middle of the woods — all powered by a single outlet in the R1T — we invited our families in Normal out to see what we’ve been building. Special thanks to our hosts at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center for the perfect spot right here in our backyard. Happy holidays everyone," the description on the video posted on social media reads.
The Twitter post featuring the video had more than 24,000 views as of Friday morning.
The suburban Detroit-based electric vehicle startup is converting the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal into a production center for electric vehicles.
The pickup starts at $67,500 and the SUV is at $70,000.
Rivian Automotive
A storage area at the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant, now owned by Rivian Automotive is seen Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian Automotive
Workers begin site preparation on Jan. 24 for facilities to build batteries at the Rivian production plant in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian Automotive
Site preparations begin at the Rivian plant in west Normal on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, as the company adds new buildings designed to make batteries for the company's electric vehicles.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal (copy)
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company's innovative electric vehicle chassis called a "skateboard" during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal in October.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Large crowds turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1S prototype during a public rollout of the company's new vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
More than 2,000 people turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1T prototype during Rivian's public rollout of its new vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The company hopes its vehicles will begin rolling off the former Mitsubishi plant assembly line by late 2020.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
RJ Scaringe, center, CEO of Rivian Automotive, reaches out to State Sen. Bill Brady, as Scaringe met with Brady, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, State Rep. Dan Brady and Normal Mayor Chris Koos, far right, during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company's innovative electric vehicle chassis called a "skateboard" during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Scaringe said the event was designed to introduce the company to the town of Normal, where it will manufacture its vehicles in the former Mitsubishi auto plant that closed in November 2015. Rivian has invested $29.4 million in the facility in recent weeks.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Patrick Hunt, Rivian strategy director, explains how an accessory camp kitchen complete with a stove, can slide into the tunnel of the company's R1T pickup truck during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The camp kitchen is one of several different modular accessories that can be fit inside the tunnel behind the passenger compartment.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Patrick Hunt, Rivian strategy director, explains how an accessory camp kitchen complete with a stove, can slide into the tunnel of the company's R1T pickup truck during Rivian's public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Uptown Normal Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The camp kitchen is one of several different modular accessories that can be fit inside the tunnel behind the passenger compartment.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
