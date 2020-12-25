Watch now: 20,000 lights in 1 outlet. Rivian uses Timber Pointe Outdoor Center as ad backdrop.

NORMAL — Rivian has released a video showing the electric capability of its new vehicle: by powering Christmas lights for its Normal workers.

The one-minute video demonstrates that a single power outlet on the new electric pickup can power thousands of lights.

"Underneath 20,000 lights in the middle of the woods — all powered by a single outlet in the R1T — we invited our families in Normal out to see what we’ve been building. Special thanks to our hosts at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center for the perfect spot right here in our backyard. Happy holidays everyone," the description on the video posted on social media reads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Twitter post featuring the video had more than 24,000 views as of Friday morning.

The suburban Detroit-based electric vehicle startup is converting the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal into a production center for electric vehicles. The pickup starts at $67,500 and the SUV is at $70,000.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0