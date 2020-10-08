Watch now: Amazon unveils prototype of Rivian-built electric delivery van to be made in Normal

"When we set out to create our first customized electric delivery vehicle with Rivian, we knew that it needed to far surpass any other delivery vehicle. We wanted drivers to love using it and customers to feel excited when they saw it driving through their neighborhood and pulling up to their home," said Ross Rachey, director of Amazon's global fleet and products, in a statement. "We combined Rivian’s technology with our delivery logistics knowledge, and the result is what you see here-the future of last mile delivery."