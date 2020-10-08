Watch now: Amazon unveils prototype of Rivian-built electric delivery van, with 100,000 on order and plans to start hitting the road next year

Your Amazon package may be arriving in a custom-built Rivian electric delivery vehicle by next year.

Amazon unveiled a prototype Thursday of one of three electric vehicles being developed in partnership with startup EV truck manufacturer Rivian, which operates in Normal. The online retail giant expects to have 10,000 of the Rivian electric delivery vans on the road worldwide by 2022, ramping up to the full 100,000 order by 2030.

Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe said in a news release the vehicle “is not just electric” but prioritizes safety and functionality for package delivery.

Features of the boxy, high-tech electric delivery van include a large windshield, exterior cameras offering a 360-degree view, hands-free navigation guidance, three levels of shelving and what Rivian calls a “dancefloor” inside the cabin for easy package retrieval. It has brake lights wrapping around the rear of the vehicle to warn of frequent stops.

The prototype sports an Amazon nameplate on the front grill.

