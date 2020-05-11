Watch now: Beyond/Hello opens for recreational cannabis sales in Normal

The dispensary, formerly known as The Green Solution, was acquired by Jushi in January. Since then the location has been evolving to the new brand.

“The entire idea for us is that we’re going to go beyond a simple ‘hello.’ In an industry that’s very much ‘get in, buy something and leave,’ we feel like what’s so important is that we take it past the 'hello' and start really engaging with our patients, our customers, the communities we’re serving in, doctors and our business neighbors alike,” Huestis said.

The patients who previously used the dispensary will see the same “team of really knowledgeable and experienced individuals” with even more focus on service, she said.

Beyond/Hello carries flower, pre-rolls, extracts, edibles, cartridges, disposable pens, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, rig and vape cleaning gear and other merchandise.

The pickup-only model for recreational users may change as the COVID-19 crisis evolves. Impact on the business’ growth is hard to predict, Huestis said.