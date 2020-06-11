Watch now: Eastland Mall owner doubts company's financial future

BLOOMINGTON — The owner of Eastland Mall says the company's future is in doubt after financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to skip an $11.8 million interest payment due June 1.
"Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the retail and broader markets, the ongoing weakness of the credit markets and significant uncertainties associated with each of these matters, the company believes that there is substantial doubt that it will continue to operate as a going concern within one year after the date these condensed consolidated financial statements are issued," CBL Properties said in a public financial filing.
The performance filing, known as a 10-Q, must be submitted quarterly by all public companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest report was filed June 4.
"In response to local and state mandated closures, our entire portfolio, except for a few properties, closed," said CBL."The majority of our tenants requested rent relief, either in the form of rent deferrals or abatements. For the month of April, we received approximately 27% of billed cash rents. We have placed a number of tenants in default for non-payment of rent."
Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., CBL's portfolio comprises 108 properties in 26 states, including 68 enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and nine properties managed for third parties.
As of May 25, all but three of CBL's malls had reopened and 12 properties were offering curbside or exterior-only service, "but the safety and health of our customers, employees and tenants remains a top priority," the company said.
For now, customers at Eastland Mall can continue to expect business as usual, said CBL spokewoman Stacey Keating.
Eastland Mall reopened June 1 with certain restrictions in place for retailers, such as limited occupancy. "We have implemented a number of protective measures to keep the community healthy and safe," she said. Details are available at https://www.ishopeastlandmall.com/content/covid-19-updates.
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said CBL's situation could open up possibilities for malls that have been struggling, especially with COVID having such an impact on retail.
"Regardless of who owns it, as long as the investment is being made back into the mall to attract newer retailers or redevelop it, I just think something has to be done to re-imagine its overall structure and use," said Hoban. "It is a great location and it could be good opportunity for some form of hybrid — possibly retail combined with residential."
The local mall's property value has dropped in recent years, and the company has asked the county to reconsider the amount of property tax it owes.
CBL, which had been struggling financially before the pandemic, reported it had a net loss of $139.3 million for the three months endnig March 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $46.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
The company said it expects a continued material adverse impact on its revenues, results of operations, and cash flows for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
"We implemented a full financial COVID-19 response to improve liquidity and reduce costs," said CBL in its filing. "These significant actions included drawing $280 million on our secured line of credit, eliminating all non-essential expenditures, implementing a company-wide furlough and salary reduction program and delaying and suspending capital expenditures, including redevelopment investments."
The company anticipates "a significant portion" of April and May rents will be collected later in 2020 and into 2021 under agreed-upon deferral plans as well as some rent abatement.
Among tenants asking for such relief is JCPenney, which closed its Eastland store in October 2017. As of March 31, JCPenney had 47 stores in CBL's portfolio, comprising approximately $13.1 million in gross annual rent.
H&M and Planet Fitness currently occupy some of former JCPenney space.
"The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our operations and those of our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence," CBL said. "Additional closures by our tenants of their stores and early terminations by our tenants of their leases could further reduce our cash flows, which could impact our ability to resume paying dividends to our stockholders at any point in the future."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.