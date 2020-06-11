Watch now: Eastland Mall owner doubts company's financial future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The owner of Eastland Mall says the company's future is in doubt after financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to skip an $11.8 million interest payment due June 1.

"Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the retail and broader markets, the ongoing weakness of the credit markets and significant uncertainties associated with each of these matters, the company believes that there is substantial doubt that it will continue to operate as a going concern within one year after the date these condensed consolidated financial statements are issued," CBL Properties said in a public financial filing.

The performance filing, known as a 10-Q, must be submitted quarterly by all public companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest report was filed June 4.

"In response to local and state mandated closures, our entire portfolio, except for a few properties, closed," said CBL."The majority of our tenants requested rent relief, either in the form of rent deferrals or abatements. For the month of April, we received approximately 27% of billed cash rents. We have placed a number of tenants in default for non-payment of rent."