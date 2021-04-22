Watch now: Illinois employment rate at 7.1%

SPRINGFIELD — The statewide unemployment rate ended March at 7.1%, a 3% increase from a year ago, according to new data released Thursday.

Rates include:

Bloomington: 5%, up 1.8%

Carbondale-Marion: 6.1%, up 2.4​%

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island: 5.9%, up 1.5%

Decatur: 8.6%, up 3.4%

“As the state moves through pandemic recovery and the economy begins to heal itself, the major focus remains on assisting claimants and providing support to those still impacted,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes, in a statement.

Nationally, the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

About 17.4 million people were continuing to collect unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 3, up from 16.9 million in the previous week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

