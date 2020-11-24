Watch now: Pantagraph Thanksgiving edition to be stuffed with savings

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So much has changed during COVID-19, but there will be at least one piece of consistency come Thursday: Our mega Thanksgiving edition.

We've been preparing for weeks. And just like in previous years, it will be one of our biggest papers we produce, full of inserts and ads for Black Friday holiday shopping deals.

Inside you'll also find stories about Central Illinois community members giving back this holiday season, plus plenty of other Thanksgiving-related stories. It's so big that our printing time is moving earlier to accommodate all those pages.

In a time when the pandemic has altered or cancelled virtually everything, we felt it was important to continue this tradition. After all, the holiday is ultimately about giving thanks. And we have much to be grateful for. We are especially thankful to continue being a source of community news and information. We are thankful for all of you.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To help that mission, I'll take this opportunity to promote our special Black Friday deal on digital subscriptions. For $5, you can gift someone 20 weeks of access to our digital content, unlocking photos, videos, breaking news and much more.

They get news and you get to support our journalism — plus cross an item off the gift list. Pick up a few to really make a dent.