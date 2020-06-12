Watch now: Pizza Ranch reopens dining room in Bloomington; among first dine-in spaces since COVID closure in March

BLOOMINGTON — A popular buffet-style restaurant reopened for dine-in on Thursday, becoming, not the first, but the most public example of a restaurant dining room reopening in McLean County three months after dining rooms closed when COVID-19 began to spread.
"We always operated with guest safety being first and foremost," Pizza Ranch regional director Alan Pottebaum told The Pantagraph during a tour of the dining room after its reopening at 11 a.m. Thursday.
"We feel very confident that we're providing a safe environment for our guests and our employees," Pottebaum said.
Illinois remains in the governor's third phase of reopening, which allows restaurants to provide outdoor dining, carryout, delivery and drive-through but not indoor dining.
Pottebaum said the county health department had been informed of plans of Pizza Ranch, 1211 Holiday Drive, Bloomington, to reopen its dining room.
"Pizza Ranch has a plan to protect its customers," Anderson said. But the governor's Restore Illinois plan calls for restaurant dining rooms to reopen after the state enters Phase 4, which has not yet happened, Anderson said.
The governor's phases are guidance, not law and are not food safety regulations, Anderson said.
So, the health department would act only if it received a complaint against an establishment that allegedly violated food safety regulations, Anderson said. If the complaint was true, the department would ask the restaurant to comply.
As of Thursday afternoon, the health department had not received a food safety complaint against Pizza Ranch, he said.
Anderson said he's aware of another restaurant in McLean County that has reopened its dining room but declined to name the restaurant.
At Pizza Ranch, Pottebaum highlighted safety steps that the restaurant had taken. Among them are a sign on the door urging customers who are ill to not enter; temperature checks of employees so those with a fever are not allowed to work; employees wearing masks and gloves; separate entrance and exit doors; tape on the floor so customers remain six feet apart; hand sanitizer, gloves and masks available for customers; individually wrapped silverware, salt and pepper containers for customers; separating tables six feet apart and closing off every second booth; disinfecting and sanitizing tables and chairs between customers; and frequently cleaning bathrooms and buffet tables.
"Our thoughts are, we have to do it right," Pottebaum said. "We know all eyes are on us."
Among customers in the Pizza Ranch dining room after it reopened were Chuck and Sandy Franklin of LeRoy.
"We couldn't wait for it to open," Sandy Franklin said. "We love eating here."
"Everyone is going out of their way to be very careful," Chuck Franklin said. "They are taking every precaution they can."
"We had no fears coming back," Sandy Franklin said.
She said she felt "wonderful" getting to eat out again.
"We're so tired of sitting at home," she said. "We're social people...We're very happy to be out and about."
Also having lunch at Pizza Ranch were Jerry and Mae Meyer, her daughter Marcia Harms and Harms's son, Jason Cremeens, all of Flanagan.
"We've been waiting for it to open," Harms said.
Jerry Meyer pointed out all the safety precautions that the restaurant had taken.
"They're following all the rules," Mae Meyer said.
"I'm just happy to be here," Harms said.
Anderson, of the health department, said "For the business owners, I can see the desire to get people in to the dining room as soon as possible. But my recommendation to the business owners is to follow the Restore Illinois plan and wait for Phase 4 to come.
"For the general public...if you feel uncomfortable dining inside, don't visit the establishment," Anderson advised. "There are plenty of dining options out there."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
