Watch now: Rivian full speed ahead at Normal plant in new year

The timing of the launch sets Rivian up to be a pioneer being the first company to bring a battery-electric pickup to the market. Ives said Rivian could have a first-mover advantage when it comes to a new focus on the pickup truck, a market Tesla and others are aggressively pursuing.

“I think Rivian has a key ingredient for massive success in the EV market,” said Ives. “If you look at the market that Rivian’s going after, in terms of electric pickup trucks, I think this is something that could be generating, as a market, a few million of unit sales per year as we look out in the next five years.”

A COVID impact

This year was not without its setbacks, however. Rivian announced a production delay in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news is that supply chains have started to normalize since the late spring, early summer, Ives said. While a second wave of COVID-19 infections could pose some disruptions, supply constraints will not be an issue, he said.