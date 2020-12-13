Who is building what and for how much?

NORMAL

Privett Enterprise INC DBC San Juan Pools & Spa was issued a permit on Dec. 3 for an $80,000 project at 3571 Tahoe Blvd. in Normal.

Privett Enterprise INC DBC San Juan Pools & Spa was issued a permit on Dec. 3 for a $70,000 project at 3604 Como Court in Normal.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Leo Hermes received a permit the week of Nov. 30 for the $450,000 construction of a single family dwelling with an attached garage at 2511 N. 1475 East Road., Heyworth.

IUVO Constructum received a permit the week of Nov. 30 for the $279,000 construction of a single family residence with an attached garage at 4160 Dasher Dr., Heyworth.

