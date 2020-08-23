Who's building what and for how much?

BLOOMINGTON
J Spencer Construction, Normal, issued permit Aug. 19 for $248,445 for restroom and lighting construction at 200 N. Main St.
Ryan Companies U.S. Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, issued permit Aug. 17 for $2.5 million for the renovation of existing office space and create new common areas, storage spaces and new office space at 1 State Farm Plaza.
Eric Vanazdale, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 17 for $209,750 for construction of new single family home at 1730 Eide Road.
Tarter Construction, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 12 for $1.5 million for a 56,000-square-foot addition at 25 Access Way.
NORMAL
River City Construction issued permit Aug. 12 for $272,134 for remodeling construction at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
DG Perry Building Contractors, Inc., issued permit on Aug. 11 for $100,000 for the remodel of a Wendy's at 1600 E. College Ave.
MCLEAN COUNTY
Tennis Construction Mgmt LLC, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 13 for $220,000 construction of new single family residence at 2406 W. Washington St.
James Strudhar, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 17 for $120,000 construction of new house at 15725 E. 425 North Rd., Heyworth.
Innovative Building and Renovation, Downs, issued permit Aug. 18, for $350,000 construction of new single family home at 28096 U.S. Hwy 150, LeRoy.
Lemons Construction, Danvers, issued permit Aug. 18 for $310,000 construction of new single family residence at 9383 N. 1540 East Rd., Bloomington.
Funk Builders, El Paso, issued permit Aug. 19 for $325,000 construction of single family residence at 20737 E. 1400 North Road, Bloomington.
