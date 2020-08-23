Who's building what and for how much?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON

J Spencer Construction, Normal, issued permit Aug. 19 for $248,445 for restroom and lighting construction at 200 N. Main St.

Ryan Companies U.S. Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, issued permit Aug. 17 for $2.5 million for the renovation of existing office space and create new common areas, storage spaces and new office space at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Eric Vanazdale, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 17 for $209,750 for construction of new single family home at 1730 Eide Road.

Tarter Construction, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 12 for $1.5 million for a 56,000-square-foot addition at 25 Access Way.

NORMAL

River City Construction issued permit Aug. 12 for $272,134 for remodeling construction at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

DG Perry Building Contractors, Inc., issued permit on Aug. 11 for $100,000 for the remodel of a Wendy's at 1600 E. College Ave.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Tennis Construction Mgmt LLC, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 13 for $220,000 construction of new single family residence at 2406 W. Washington St.