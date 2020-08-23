 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's building what and for how much?
0 comments

Who's building what and for how much?

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

J Spencer Construction, Normal, issued permit Aug. 19 for $248,445 for restroom and lighting construction at 200 N. Main St. 

Ryan Companies U.S. Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, issued permit Aug. 17 for $2.5 million for the renovation of existing office space and create new common areas, storage spaces and new office space at 1 State Farm Plaza. 

Eric Vanazdale, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 17 for $209,750 for construction of new single family home at 1730 Eide Road. 

Tarter Construction, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 12 for $1.5 million for a 56,000-square-foot addition at 25 Access Way.

NORMAL

River City Construction issued permit Aug. 12 for $272,134 for remodeling construction at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

DG Perry Building Contractors, Inc., issued permit on Aug. 11 for $100,000 for the remodel of a Wendy's at 1600 E. College Ave.

MCLEAN COUNTY 

Tennis Construction Mgmt LLC, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 13 for $220,000 construction of new single family residence at 2406 W. Washington St. 

James Strudhar, Bloomington, issued permit Aug. 17 for $120,000 construction of new house at 15725 E. 425 North Rd., Heyworth.

Innovative Building and Renovation, Downs, issued permit Aug. 18, for $350,000 construction of new single family home at  28096 U.S. Hwy 150, LeRoy.

Lemons Construction, Danvers, issued permit Aug. 18 for $310,000 construction of new single family residence at 9383 N. 1540 East Rd., Bloomington. 

Funk Builders, El Paso, issued permit Aug. 19 for $325,000 construction of single family residence at 20737 E. 1400 North Road, Bloomington.

 

 

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News