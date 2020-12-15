 Skip to main content
Wisconsin company partnering with Bloomington railcar moving business
Wisconsin company partnering with Bloomington railcar moving business

BLOOMINGTON — A Wisconsin company is partnering with a railcar moving operation with a facility in Bloomington. 

Wolter Group is working with Boss Railcar Movers, which has operations in De Pere and West Salem, Wisconsin, and a railcar mover hub in Bloomington.

Boss makes specialized vehicles that move train cars. 

Wolter will support maintenance, repairs, parts, used equipment and rental units. The company's portfolio includes Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp., Illinois Material Handling, Kensar Equipment Company, Wolter Power Systems, Bohnert Equipment Company, Fleet Services, and Ellis Systems.

“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with BOSS Railcar Movers for Wisconsin and Illinois. BOSS employs a team that truly understands the industry and a technologically advanced railcar mover that provides high quality, dependable solutions for our end-users and rental customers,” said Ross Jeremiah, vice of Sales for Wolter Group of Companies, in a statement.

