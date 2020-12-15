Wisconsin company partnering with Bloomington railcar moving business

Wolter Group is working with Boss Railcar Movers, which has operations in De Pere and West Salem, Wisconsin, and a railcar mover hub in Bloomington.

“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with BOSS Railcar Movers for Wisconsin and Illinois. BOSS employs a team that truly understands the industry and a technologically advanced railcar mover that provides high quality, dependable solutions for our end-users and rental customers,” said Ross Jeremiah, vice of Sales for Wolter Group of Companies, in a statement.