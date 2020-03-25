With chalk and a sidewalk, a Bloomington girl stays connected amid outbreak

"(Sophi) has asthma, so I am actually worried about her because she is a high-risk person," said Shirazi. "I am her entire world right now. That's really hard."

Shirazi is trying to find a balance so that she can maintain her work schedule at home.

"I know this is not a normal time, but I am trying to find a good balance because she's scared and she feels my fear," said Shirazi. "She is going to maybe watch TV, which I normally don't let her do during the week."

Sophi celebrated her birthday last week with a virtual dance party with all her family and friends using the Zoom video conferencing app.

"She had all of her birthday party stuff canceled and she handled it really well," said Shirazi. "We're just finding different ways to connect with our family and friends."

During the shutdown, Scout's has been open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for curbside service and deliveries.

"We've been busy. People are showing a lot of support," said Wheeler. "We're going to stay open as long as we can."