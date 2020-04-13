With conventions canceled, historic sites closed and the Illinois General Assembly not meeting, coronavirus deals Springfield a severe economic blow

“We’re really hoping that June 1 will be the restart of our tourism year. And if it is indeed June 1, I expect a regional travel boom,” Dahl said. “People have been quarantined at home and want to get out and travel. Springfield is a drive market, we’re affordable. I just feel we’re in a good position if we can get post-COVID and start this rebound that we will have a very busy leisure summer.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, cast doubt on summer festivals and even the Illinois State Fair’s annual August run when he suggested Thursday that “everybody needs to think carefully about canceling large summer events.”

“The health and safety of fair-goers is our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health to determine the best course forward for the 2020 State Fair,” an Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.

Clemmons Stott said Pritzker’s stance on large summer events provides a wake-up call for business owners about “just how long this new economic reality will last.” She said the next month would be crucial, as business owners wait on edge for federal stimulus dollars to enter their bank accounts.