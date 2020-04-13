With conventions canceled, historic sites closed and the Illinois General Assembly not meeting, coronavirus deals Springfield a severe economic blow

SPRINGFIELD — After sleepy winters, spring reanimates Illinois’ capital city — the General Assembly is in session, convention business picks up, larger numbers of visitors trek in to tour historic sites and museums, and the buildup to the busy summer tourism season begins.
This year, the new coronavirus has dealt a triple-pronged blow to Springfield’s economy during a time when it depends on money flowing in from conventions and the General Assembly bringing people to town from all over the state.
For Springfield restaurants, the spring legislative session provides a revenue boost like St. Patrick’s Day does for bars and the Christmas season does for retailers, said Lisa Clemmons Stott, executive director of Downtown Springfield Inc., a nonprofit business association.
"Our restaurants usually count on the legislators returning to town for their baseline support,” she said. “It starts the year out better for them and it gets them through the year in many cases.
"So, losing that has been devastating. Between the legislature not being in and losing conventions that were scheduled for March, April and May, if you’re just talking this spring, we’ve lost hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Amid coronavirus uncertainty, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Democrats back increased mail-in voting in November. But it’s not that simple.
Some hotels in Springfield have been reporting single-digit occupancy rates, and one major downtown hotel has temporarily closed. A significant share of downtown businesses have seen more than 75% of their revenue drop off, and at least 20% of the downtown workforce has been laid off, according to Downtown Springfield Inc.
Springfield’s spring convention season was shaping up to be the busiest in several years, and now it’s been “zeroed out,” said Scott Dahl, director of the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Since early March we’ve had over 200 groups representing over 25,000 room nights in March, April and May cancel. And those are just the meetings we know about at this time.”
While the General Assembly was scheduled to be on spring break this week, so far the House has canceled 11 session days, and the Senate has canceled 10.
Despite a May 31 deadline for lawmakers to approve a state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1, it’s unclear when lawmakers will return to the Capitol. A regular session day brings together not only 177 lawmakers but also hundreds of staff members, lobbyists, members of the public and other stakeholders.
With the legislature in session, the Illinois State Capitol building saw 8,650 visitors in March last year, 21,601 in April and 40,652 in May during final stretch of session, said Dave Druker, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office.
The spring months are also busy for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, which typically draws tens of thousands of visitors during the season. And the Illinois State Museum sees 40% of its visits for the year in March, April and May, Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko said.
Spring is usually busy for conventions, ramping up to the summer travel season when tourists stop in Springfield to see the Abraham Lincoln home, tomb and other historic sites. In August, the Illinois State Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
The American Truck Historical Society is still scheduled to hold its national show for the first time in Springfield in late May, and if it goes off, it could “really save our year,” Dahl said.
“We’re really hoping that June 1 will be the restart of our tourism year. And if it is indeed June 1, I expect a regional travel boom,” Dahl said. “People have been quarantined at home and want to get out and travel. Springfield is a drive market, we’re affordable. I just feel we’re in a good position if we can get post-COVID and start this rebound that we will have a very busy leisure summer.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, cast doubt on summer festivals and even the Illinois State Fair’s annual August run when he suggested Thursday that “everybody needs to think carefully about canceling large summer events.”
“The health and safety of fair-goers is our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health to determine the best course forward for the 2020 State Fair,” an Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.
Clemmons Stott said Pritzker’s stance on large summer events provides a wake-up call for business owners about “just how long this new economic reality will last.” She said the next month would be crucial, as business owners wait on edge for federal stimulus dollars to enter their bank accounts.
“I think that our small business community could be radically changed in six months,” Clemmons Stott said. “I haven’t heard anyone tell me that they’ve made the decision to close yet, so I think the next four weeks are going to be critical for that decision-making.”
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said he’s heard from some small business owners who said they might be able to “weather a month” of the widespread shutdown that took effect in March and currently extends through the end of April.
“I think if you go well into May, or past that point, it could be very harmful, it could be potentially devastating to small businesses,” Langfelder said.
Longtime downtown restaurant Maldaner’s has been making boxed lunches to go for Memorial Medical Center and some other local businesses, and while it’s still doing curbside pickup meals, that’s been up and down, owner and chef Michael Higgins said.
On the banquet side of the business, there have been cancellations into September, amounting to a loss of about $70,000 “that we’ll never get back,” Higgins said. International tour groups canceled events in October, and wedding “rehearsal dinners went by the wayside.”
Groups that would usually be having dinners while in town for the General Assembly session are not, and “even if they get the legislature back here, it will probably be pretty quick business, not a lot of lobbying and stuff like that,” Higgins said.
Business at Maldaner’s was down more than 50% in March, with the statewide dine-in service suspension taking effect midway through the month, but April will be “really, really down,” Higgins said.
Still, Higgins noted an outpouring of community support for the long-established restaurant. People have been buying large quantities of gift certificates and making donations for the Maldaner’s employees, which led to a special fund.
“We’re very fortunate in one sense -- that we’re a smaller town and we have direct impact with people,” Higgins said. “We’re very involved with the community, and I guess it’s paid off in the sense that people understand that and respect that and they’ve looked after our employees.”
