With fewer drivers on the road because of coronavirus, Allstate will return $600 million in premiums to customers

Allstate announced Monday that it will return $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers because fewer motorists are on the road as a result of the new coronavirus.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based insurer will offer a “shelter-in-place payback” to its Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers. Most policyholders will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May.

A majority of states now have some type of shelter-at-home order to quell the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Most Americans are staying home and restaurants, schools, nail salons and other nonessential businesses are closed.

“We have access to data from over 23 million cars, and we can see the drop in driving by day," Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said on call with reporters Monday. "In most states, driving mileage is down 35 to 50%. And this has happened even in states that don’t have shelter-in-place restrictions.”

Allstate uses data from Arity, its mobility data and analytics arm, which tracks 23 million drivers, including Allstate customers with car tracking devices and other drivers using certain driving-related apps.