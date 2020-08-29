Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.
Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won't end with another title.
Winless in 120 races, Johnson made a trip to victory lane to congratulate Byron and the No. 24 team, the one now directed by Johnson's former and long-time crew chief, Chad Knaus.
"It's a big win for Chad Knaus and William Byron," Johnson said. "I really felt like we had a way to transfer, to win, or point our way in and things just got ugly. Unfortunate, but that's plate racing."
Byron won the race in overtime after two late cautions and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.
"It was too eventful," said DiBenedetto, whose parents drove down from North Carolina to watch from the stands. "I'm mentally worn out. I'm gonna sleep great tonight, but there was so much going on there at the end."
Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.
Johnson looked as if he would land one of those three playoff spots. But he got shuffled back in the final stage and then got caught up in a wreck in the closing laps that started when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano.
Byron squeezed between the two, took the lead and held on after a green-white-checkered finish.
It was the ninth overtime finish at Daytona's summertime race in the last 13 years.
Byron didn't care how he got it, just that he finally did.
"It's been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and trying to gel with this team," Byron said. "These guys have done an awesome job and to be in the playoffs is amazing, man."
About 20,000 fans spread out across Daytona's massive motorsports stadium and were treated to a frantic finish. The race was pretty clean for most of the night, but got crazy down the stretch.
Tyler Reddick started the first multi-car crash by trying to block Kyle Busch after getting a huge push to take the lead. Busch clipped Reddick's bumper, sending him into the outside wall and collecting several other cars.
Busch, Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and others were knocked out.
"(Reddick) just ran out of talent," Newman said. "All it takes is one goofball to make a mistake."
Reddick accepted responsibility for the wreck.
"If someone made that move on me, I'd be pretty mad, too," he said.
Newgarden wins at Gateway: Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season, holding off rookie Pato O'Ward before a late caution ended the race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison under the yellow flag.
It's the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 under yellow last Sunday.
In the second of two weekend races at the short oval outside of St. Louis, it was Sato who brought out the caution with four laps remaining when he hit the wall. The pace car picked up the field with three laps remaining and IndyCar did not have enough time to restart the race.
It denied O'Ward a chance to challenge the reigning IndyCar Series champion for the victory. Newgarden, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, won for the 16th time in his career and closed the points deficit on championship leader Scott Dixon.
Hamilton takes Belgian GP: Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.
The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was fourth and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.
Hamilton's fifth win from seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points with Bottas drifting 50 back in third. Hamilton is odds-on to win a seventh title to tie Schumacher's record.
Creed trucks to win: Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus.
Creed's victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge.
Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.
"We've had speed at all these tracks. You just have to have a little luck," Creed said. "After getting our first win, we've gotten confidence."
At the track outside of St. Louis, Creed battled with Todd Gilliland, who led a race-high 76 of the 160 laps. But the two came together battling for the lead on Lap 121 and the contact forced Gilliland into the outside wall.
Mayer took over the top spot as Creed slipped to second. Creed then passed Mayer on the late restart.
Moffitt tried to get around teammate Creed in the final restart but couldn't get his truck in position for the pass.
"Fortunately we were able to get some track position on that last restart and were able to push our teammate to the lead," Moffitt said.
