Calendar briefs

Wesley UMC Bloomington Annual Rummage Sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 26, 502 E. Front St., 502 E. Front St., Bloomington; 309-827-8046; Rummage Sale: Reimagined will be held in Bloomington Saturday, June 26th from 8am – 2pm. This year Wesley members are hosting garage sales at their homes in honor of our Annual Rummage Sale!; https://go.evvnt.com/801535-0.
Birdies for Breast Cancer Services with Nine Holes of Hope; 8-11:30 a.m.; June 26, The Links At Ireland Grove, 3807 Ballybunion Road, Bloomington; 309-513-1384; Birdies for Breast Cancer Services with Nine Holes of Hope is a golf outing on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Links at Ireland Grove golf course; https://go.evvnt.com/758650-0.
Miss Illinois Teen USA; 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; June 26; 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; June 27, Braden Auditorium, University Street & College Avenue, Normal; $55; -; https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fmiss-illinois-teen-usa-normal-illinois-06-26-2021%2Fevent%2F07005AB9D29D57BA%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent.
Not In Our Town - the Weight of Whiteness; 7-8:30 p.m.; July 1, Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington; 309-208-1120; Free; A presentation and then small group discussion with ISU Professor Alison Bailey on her new book, "The Weight of Whiteness."; https://go.evvnt.com/808835-0.
4th of July in Bloomington; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Holiday celebration!; https://go.evvnt.com/809870-0.
City of Bloomington Miller Park 4th of July Classic Car Cruise Celebration; 3-7 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/809872-0.