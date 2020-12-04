Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Wild Lights at the Zoo!; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12; Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; tickets required; $5, nonmembers; free, members; tickets for time slots at 309-434-2250.
Eastland Mall Holiday Market; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 5, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 6, Eastland Mall, Bloomington; 815-651-6286; We are excited to bring back the Holiday Market to the Eastland Mall December 5-6, 2020; https://go.evvnt.com/713760-0.
Registration open, 6th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run; 1-3 p.m. Dec. 5, Miller Park, Bloomington; https://go.evvnt.com/682110-0.
Stand Up for Social Justice Vigil; 12:15-12:45 p.m. Dec. 8, front lawn of Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
MINIER
Minier Christmas Parade; 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, Main Street, Minier; 309-261-1705; https://go.evvnt.com/707854-0.
