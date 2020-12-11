 Skip to main content
Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Wild Lights at the Zoo!; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 11, 12; Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; tickets required; $5, nonmembers; free, members; tickets for time slots at 309-434-2250.

Veterans Clothing Drive — Drive-through event; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 12, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church parking lot, 3516 White Eagle Drive, Bloomington; benefits veterans; seeking new cold weather gear, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and blankets; all items must be new; sponsor: Military Affinity Group from State Farm; 309-275-7383.

MINIER

Minier Christmas Parade; 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, Main Street, Minier; 309-261-1705; https://go.evvnt.com/707854-0.

