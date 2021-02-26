Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 309-434-2250; go.evvnt.com/725193-0.
Tentac Be Bold Get Cold Breakfast & Brews; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 27, Crawford's Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; with Tentac Enterprises; outdoor breakfast and brews fundraiser supporting the Polar Plunge and Special Olympics Illinois; go.evvnt.com/741968-0; 309-663-0061.
Miller Park Junior Zookeeper Program informational meeting; 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. March 1, 2 or 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; for grades 5-12; student and parent or guardian must attend; advanced reservations required at 309-434-2250; bit.ly/3aWBDxA.
Men's Lenten Breakfast; 7 a.m. March 3, online presentation hosted by Immanuel Bible Foundation; speaker: Ken Franzese; no tickets required; access at ibfoundation.org; donations accepted; 309-452-6710.
Registration open, Home Lawn & Garden Day 2021; 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6, virtual Home Lawn & Garden Day; by McLean County Master Gardeners, University of Illinois Extension; $10; register at go.illinois.edu/HLGD by March 3; more details at go.evvnt.com/726876-0 or 309-663-8306.
Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. March 10, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; for age 55 and up; no reservation needed; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/720937-0.
Registration open, Zoo Adult Volunteer Roundup Meetings; 10-11:30 a.m. March 13, 5:30-7 p.m. March 16, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; informational meeting, pre-registration required by calling 309-434-2829; go.evvnt.com/741680-0.