Calendar briefs

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert 3; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 23, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Please join us for our third and final Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty concert of the summer lineup. All concerts are held in the Westbrook Auditorium and are free and open to the public; go.evvnt.com/818504-0.

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; July 24, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring Althea Grace, a young, up and comer from Chicago, amazing audiences everywhere with her powerful voice. Althea was a contestant on Season 19 of American Idol; go.evvnt.com/822612-0.

Rockin' at the River Concert - M & R Rush; 7-9 p.m.; July 24, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!;go.evvnt.com/802559-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Student Concert 2; 1-2:30 p.m.; July 25, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Come join us for our final student concert of the Illinois Chamber Music Festival summer lineup. All concerts are free and open to the public; go.evvnt.com/818518-0.

Miscast Cabaret; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; July 25, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $11; Broadway songs you know and love...with a little twist!; go.evvnt.com/825984-0.

Casino Night Fundraiser; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; July 29, Hancock Stadium, N Main Street North Main Street, Normal; 309-706-5828; $20; Join Professional Women of McLean County for an exciting night of casino-style games, local “celebrity” dealers, raffle prizes, a fabulous silent auction, delicious food and a cash bar!;go.evvnt.com/818530-0.

The Adventures of Teddy and Me Book Reading & Signing; 1:15-2:30 p.m.; July 31, Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington; Storytime of The Adventures of Teddy and Me followed by a book signing; go.evvnt.com/831284-0.

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; July 31, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring two amazing bands...Cordovas and Great Peacock! Enjoy some folk, country and rock and roll as both bands energize the audiences with their music; go.evvnt.com/821785-0.

Rockin' at the River Concert - June's Got the Cash; 7-9 p.m.; July 31, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; go.evvnt.com/802565-0.