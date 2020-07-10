Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON
Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock will be playing at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rob Dob’s in Bloomington, with no cover.
Registration is open the second session of Bloomington Parks and Activities programs. Second session kicks off July 20 with various sports and art programs available. For information and registration visit BloomingtonParks.org.
FARMER CITY
The Cowboy Church will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday at 220 E. Market St., Farmer City. The musical guest is Marcia Shelton.
PEKIN
The Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ehrlicher Research Center, 719 N 11th Street, Pekin. David Joens, director of the Illinois State Archives, will discuss how to do research at the State Archives and the Illinois Regional Archives Depository System. For information visit www.tcghs.org or call 309-477-3044.
