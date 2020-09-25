Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Books to Benefit sale; by reservation Sept. 25 and 26, Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; details, books2benefit.com; reservations, https://bit.ly/3c23Rr5.
The Way Down Wanderers & Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes with Dan Hubbard; 7-11 p.m. Sept. 25, Corn Crib Stadium, Normal; $20-$100; Distanced at the Diamond; https://bit.ly/32Bc2HN.
Blackberry Smoke with The Wild Feathers & Backyard Tire Fire; 7-11 p.m. Sept. 26, Corn Crib Stadium, Normal; $10-$160; Distanced at the Diamond; https://bit.ly/33xNNJL.
FAIRBURY
Friends of the Dominy Library Fall Book Sale; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 26, Dominy Memorial Library, Fairbury; 815-848-3419.
