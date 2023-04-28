Workers Memorial Day; 6-6:45 a.m.; April 28, White Oak Park, 1514 N. Cottage, Bloomington; 309-208-1120; Honoring workers killed on the job; https://go.evvnt.com/1661885-0.

BIG BUZZ, SMG JIMMY, DEEZY DA PAPERBOY, STAN $TAX, TINO GHEE at Nightshop in Bloomington; 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; April 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10; BIG BUZZ (Richmond, VA) SMG JIMMY (Chicago, IL) DEEZY DA PAPERBOY (Lincoln, IL) STAN $TAX (Bloomington, IL) TINO GHEE (Bloomington, IL); https://go.evvnt.com/1615227-0.

Indie Bookstore Day 2023 at Bobzbay Books; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 29, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Come celebrate the 10th anniversary of Indie Bookstore Day with Bobzbay Books!;

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 12-1 p.m.; April 29, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join University Galleries staff for a drawing workshop inspired by our current exhibition, the 2023 Student Annual; https://go.evvnt.com/1627658-0.

Author Signing with DM Gritzmacher at Bobzbay Books; 2-4 p.m.; April 29, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Author Signing with DM Gritzmacher (Horror) at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685059-0.

Opera/Lyric Workshop Performance; 2 p.m., April 29, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 29, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live Music with no cover charge;

Around the Town Concert, Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7-8 p.m.; April 29, Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 217-522-2838; Listen LIVE to a String Quartet from your Illinois Symphony Orchestra!; https://go.evvnt.com/1637723-0.

Introduction to Rock Climbing; 1-2:30 p.m.; April 30, The Proving Ground Bouldering Gym, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1475033-0.

MCLP Class of 2023 Graduation; 6-8:30 p.m.; April 30, Bone Student Center, Normal; $75; Please join us in celebrating the MCLP graduates of 2023. We are honored to have Elisabeth Williams-Omilami be the keynote speaker. We look forward to seeing you; https://go.evvnt.com/1658589-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; May 1, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home build out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle, an experience you will always remember; https://go.evvnt.com/1663315-0.

Be Content Senior Expo; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May 2, The Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington.

Chamber singers present "Nightsong"; 2 p.m., May 2, Terrill Rooms at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

Concert Chats, Illinois Symphony Guild of Bloomington-Normal; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 3, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; 309-662-3424; $30; Join us for a special luncheon hosted by the Illinois Symphony Guild of Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1637743-0.

Meet the artists of a Wonsook Kim School of Art Exhibition; 3-5 p.m., May 3, The Coffeehouse & Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Spring Semester Studio Recital; 2 p.m., May 4, The Chapel at Eureka College, Eureka.

World Premiere Concert; 7-8:30 p.m.; May 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 815-848-5248; Join the Bloomington Normal Community Concert Band for a historic World Premiere Concert! Special thanks to the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation’s David & Kay Williams Music Education Endowment!; https://go.evvnt.com/1680565-0.

Annual Hudson IL Community Wide Garage Sale - Fri & Sat; 7 a.m.- May 6, 5 p.m.; May 5, Hudson; 309-485-5940; 2023 Annual Village of Hudson Illinois Community-Wide Garage Sale - Over 50 Single and Multi-Family Garage Sales - Hudson Lions Club BBQ Pork Chop Sandwiches at the Methodist Church; https://go.evvnt.com/1678065-0.

May First Friday Artist Pop-Up Shop with Noble Stabbings & Bens Wartz at Bobzbay Books; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; May 5, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; May First Friday Artist Pop-Up Shop with Noble Stabbings & Bens Wartz at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685070-0.

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., May 5, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $15 per seat Jerry Lee Lewis Style; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.